Man who fled to Britain after being caught with drugs jailed for three years

A Fermoy man who ran away ten years ago when caught with a big stash of drugs turned his life around in the UK and helped a lot of people in the community — but now the judge in Cork said he should have faced his own responsibilities at home.

Philip Foley who used to live at an address in The Manor, Clondulane, Fermoy, County Cork, was caught with over €80,000 worth of cannabis back on March 16 2011.

Now he has been jailed for three years.

Tom Creed defence senior counsel said, “This man has truly proved himself and has turned his life around. He has helped others who have gotten into trouble.

“He has been of impeccable behaviour and support to society since.” Testimonials were presented from UK employers.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “€81,000 — I have to take into consideration the amount which is significant.

“When the matter came up for sentence in 2011 the accused absconded. That is not in his favour. He did very well in England. A lot of people speak up for him.

But it is questionable that none of these worthies in England — if they knew about it — told him to go back and face the music himself

"He says he was merely transferring the drugs for someone else but he knowingly took part.

“A headline sentence of five years is merited. In view of his personal circumstances and efforts he has made I will suspend two years of that.”

Drugs found in Tesco bag

Detective Garda Dave Moynihan said Foley’s van was searched at Kevin Barry Hill in Fermoy on the date almost ten years ago and the stash of cannabis resin and herb was found in a Tesco plastic bag.

Detective Garda James O’Shea arrested Philip Foley, 46, earlier this year and brought him before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Foley had been due to appear before the same court back in November 2011. On that occasion he faced sentencing on a serious drugs charge which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there were exceptional circumstances.

Foley who had been living at an address at The Manor, Clondulane, Fermoy, County Cork, was charged with possessing cannabis resin and herb drugs for sale or supply when it was valued at more than €13,000 - the threshold figure for the mandatory ten-year jail term.

The charge related to Kevin Barry Hill in Fermoy at approximately 1.20pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2011, when gardaí discovered the drugs in the van.

Location of crime

Noting the location of the 2011 crime, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “It is a long way from Kevin Barry Hill to Her Majesty.”

When the case first came before Fermoy District Court it was stated that the bulk of the cannabis seized was in the form of cannabis herb.

Foley was originally sent forward Cork Circuit Criminal Court on bail of €100 personal bond and independent surety of €5,000. The conditions of the bail included Foley signing on daily at Fermoy garda station and surrendering his passport.