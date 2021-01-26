Jail for woman who threatened to 'stick' Cork security guard with syringe

A syringe was produced by a woman who threatened to ‘stick’ a security man at a shopping centre when he approached her and now a judge has said the crime was too serious to avoid a jail term.

22-year-old Iarija Aleksandrova of Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

The charge stated that on October 19, 2018, she threatened a security man with a syringe causing him to believe he would be infected with a disease.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on the date in question the young woman was at Blackpool shopping centre.

A security man had been notified that a woman had stolen two bottles of Captain Morgan’s rum from the off-licence of Dunnes Stores.

The security man knew the defendant and approached her in relation to the theft of alcohol valued €67. However, she refused to return to the store.

“She threatened to stick him a number of times. He knew who she was,” Sgt Lyons said.

She had a needle in tissue. He let her go. He was in fear of the defendant, that she would stick him.

The young woman was before the court on a charge of threatening the security man with the needle and syringe, but there was no theft charge against her.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said any threat like this was serious but he said CCTV would have shown that the needle was in her hand in tissue.

“It was not that she was brandishing it,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said the defendant had a long period of difficulty with substance abuse, up to and including heroin.

“She was homeless, relying on street dwelling, tent dwelling and hostel accommodation,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said matters stabilised through her own efforts and that she was now drug-free.

Judge Olann Kelleher said:

You could not for a second underestimate the seriousness of these charges.

"She succeeded in what she intended to do – he (the security man) left her go because she had the syringe.

“It is not acceptable in our society. We must treat it as one of the most serious offences. We don’t come across them as much as we did,” he said.

He jailed Iarija Aleksandrova for three months at Cork District Court.