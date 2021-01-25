Four men to go on trial for attempted murder

Four men will go on trial in June charged with trying to murder Dublin man Wayne Whelan in a shooting in west Dublin over a year ago.

Darren Henderson (30), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10; Cailean Crawford (25), with an address at Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10; and Charles McClean (32), of St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 are charged with the attempted murder of Wayne Whelan (42) at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin on September 4, 2019.

Three defendants, two of whom appeared via video link before the Central Criminal Court for today's hearing, are also accused of committing arson of a Ford Focus which was allegedly set on fire at the Old Bog Road in Kilcock, Co Kildare on the same date.

A fourth accused, Wayne Ryan (41), with an address at Lanna Aoibhinn, St Michael's Road in Longford, has already been charged with the attempted murder of Whelan.

Whelan, who survived the attack, was shot a number of times in his body, head and arms while he was sitting in his car in an estate in Lucan.

However, Whelan was subsequently shot dead in a vehicle two months later before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on November 18, 2019. Two other men are currently before the courts charged with Whelan's murder.

Trial date

At a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today, Solicitor Liam Mulholland on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told Mr Justice Michael White that Mr Ryan had already been given a trial date of June 21, 2021 and said he was applying to the court to join the trials of the four accused men.

Mr Justice White acceded to the application and said the three defendants trial, which is expected to last six weeks, will begin on June 21, 2021 alongside the trial of Mr Ryan.

The judge asked defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Henderson, if the trial would conclude within the six weeks. In reply, Mr Grehan said it was possible.

Mr Justice White said he would call the case on for six weeks with the possibility of it going into the summer vacation in August.