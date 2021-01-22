Mother in rehab since hitting daughter who challenged her over drink-driving

A mother of three has been in residential treatment for alcohol addiction since she kneed her teenaged daughter in the back for challenging her for drink-driving.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the case at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court yesterday.

The 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a breach of the protection order.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred in September 2020 when the defendant collected one of her younger children from school.

The older child – a teenager – challenged her mother about driving when it was evident she had been drinking. She reacted by kneeing her daughter in the back and throwing car keys at her.

Defence solicitor Terry English said the accused suffered alcohol addiction but described a totally different scenario in the defendant’s life now.

She went into residential treatment shortly after the incident last September and is about to leave this and go into follow-up step-down treatment for a period of 12 weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher spoke with the defendant who said her children were now living with her husband and that she and her husband were separated.

The woman had no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Kelleher said his intention was to leave her without a conviction but that he would put it back for five months for her to continue with her residential treatment.

Judge Kelleher said he understood it was an upsetting place for the defendant to find herself and he wished her the best of luck with her rehabilitation.