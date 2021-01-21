Cork man gets 10 months for 'forensic level of torture' against ex-wife and children

A forensic level of torture was carried out by a middle-aged man on his ex-wife and their children and today he was jailed for 10 months.

Judge Olann Kelleher dealt with the domestic violence case at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

“This court comes across numerous marriage break-ups.

It causes emotional stress but I have not come across someone who has been so forensic in his efforts to terrorise his former wife.

“This is his sixth conviction for a breach of the Domestic Violence Act. This man continues to harass her. I fully understand the trauma caused. He has taken on the victim. He has taken on the gardaí,” Judge Kelleher said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “This man is terrorising his family and seems to have blatant disregard for orders of the court.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that while the accused contested a previous case for which he got suspended jail terms he was pleading guilty to this latest crime of breaching a barring order by putting his wife in fear.

Mr Buttimer accepted that his behaviour on the last breach was frightening and “absolutely bizarre.” In the latest breach he spent 90 minutes hanging around outside the family home in the early hours of the morning, taking photographs, looking around and letting the air out of all four tyres on his wife’s car.

“I believe he is going to keep tormenting me and torturing me forevermore,” she said at the private hearing last week.

The complainant called gardaí who examined CCTV coverage outside her house early on the morning of January 12.

The accused man was seen on the video footage arriving outside the house just before 5am and leaving an hour and a half later, after coming and going a number of times in the intervening hour and a half. In the course of the morning he was seen crouching down behind his wife’s car and letting the air out of all four tyres.

The woman said in a victim impact statement today: “He does not feel the rules apply to him. He has no respect for the law.

“He was over 90 minutes at the house going in and out. He took photos of my car and new locks on the front door.

It was very upsetting to see him in a fairly crazed state of mind. The expression on his face (as captured on CCTV) is haunting me still.

"I have not slept properly. I am having recurring nightmares of him breaking into the house.

“I am so afraid of what will happen next. He is relentless and shows no remorse. I really think he is enjoying terrorising me and the kids.

“I need a break from all this torture,” she said in her victim impact statement.

The parties cannot be identified in coverage of the case because it was dealt with at an in camera hearing for a breach of a barring order under the Domestic Violence Act. The complainant said she was upset to read details of the case in the media last week where again the parties were not identified.