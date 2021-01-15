Frontline worker claims husband 'gets off' on her fear

A frontline health worker wept at the torment her husband is causing her by arriving outside the family home in breach of a barring order and letting the air out of her tyres.

The medical worker became upset during an in camera hearing at Cork District Court saying she should be at work rather than in court giving evidence and she felt she was letting down her colleagues at a difficult time.

She said at the private hearing:

I believe he is going to keep tormenting me and torturing me forevermore.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused a bail application by the middle-aged man and remanded him in custody for a week on the charge of breaching the barring order by putting the woman in fear.

The complainant called gardaí who examined CCTV coverage outside her house early on the morning of January 12.

The accused man was allegedly seen on the video footage arriving outside the house just before 5am and leaving an hour and a half later, after coming and going a number of times in the intervening hour and a half.

In the course of the morning he was allegedly seen crouching down behind his wife’s car and letting the air out of all four tyres.

The woman said her husband would have been aware of the day having a significance for the complainant and that this was why he allegedly turned up outside the house that morning.

A guard in the locality of the alleged breach of the safety order said that when he spoke to the complainant her hands were trembling in front of her and she was crying and extremely fearful.

“I believe he gets off on me being frightened,” the complainant said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said there was no evidence of any threat from the accused or any interference with witnesses.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for one week on the charge of breaching the barring order.