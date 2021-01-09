Banned driver avoids jail for dangerous driving on scrambler in Cork

When gardaí asked for his licence and insurance he said to “go f*** yourself.”
Banned driver avoids jail for dangerous driving on scrambler in Cork

Gardaí saw the scrambler being driven on a pedestrian lane and on to a green area of a housing estate. File photo: iStock

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 06:34
Liam Heylin

A banned driver drove a scrambler motorbike on a pedestrian lane and on to a green area of a housing estate in the middle of the afternoon and when gardaí asked for his documents he said to “go f*** yourself.” 

20-year-old Morgan Griffin of Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the escapade.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on the afternoon of September 10, 2019, gardaí were alerted to a scrambler motorbike being driven around the north side of Cork City.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher station arrived to see the motorbike being driven through Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, and on to Kilmore Road.

Morgan Griffin was driving the bike and neither he nor his pillion passenger was wearing a helmet.

“The motorcycle was driven on a pedestrian walkway and on to Churchfield Green. There were no registration plates on the bike,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Griffin, who was 19 at the time, jumped off the bike and ran in the direction of his home.

Gardaí went immediately to his home and told him to produce his licence and insurance at a garda station of his choice within the following 10 days.

Morgan Griffin responded by saying: “Go f*** yourself”. Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, outlined a number of factors in mitigation, including the fact that he is still a young man.

Mr Buttimer also emphasised the plea of guilty to all charges arising from the incident and the fact the defendant was working part-time.

“There is no excuse for driving on this occasion. 

He was grossly discourteous to the guards. 

"He was not long out of his juvenile years. I would ask you not to impose a custodial sentence,” the solicitor submitted.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a fine of €850 and a suspended five-month sentence for having no insurance on the occasion. Griffin was fined €200 for having no licence and he was ordered to do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison for dangerous driving.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had three convictions for stealing vehicles and three for having no insurance.

He had been disqualified from driving at the time and now he has been given a new disqualification of five years.

More in this section

Patient who spat at nurse and kicked another jailed in Cork Patient who spat at nurse and kicked another jailed in Cork
Cork publican admits sexually assaulting young bar worker Cork publican admits sexually assaulting young bar worker
Children agree to be civil to elderly parents 'in throes of divorce' Children agree to be civil to elderly parents 'in throes of divorce'
dangerous drivingscrambler#courtsplace: cork
Banned driver avoids jail for dangerous driving on scrambler in Cork

Dublin heroin gang suspected owners of €1m cash haul seized by Gardaí

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices