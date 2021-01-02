19-year-old arrested after teenager’s body found in Belfast river

The PSNI are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in west Belfast.
19-year-old arrested after teenager’s body found in Belfast river

The body of the teenager was discovered today in Belfast. Picture: PA

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 20:50
Cate McCurry, PA

Police in Belfast have arrested a 19-year-old after a teenager’s body was found in a river.

The PSNI are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in west Belfast.

Detective Inspector Miskelly said: “I can confirm that the body of a male teenager has been recovered from a river in Twinbrook, west Belfast during the early hours of today, Saturday January 2.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation. There are no further details at present.”

It is understood that while the identification of the body has not been confirmed, the family of teenager Conor Kerr from west Belfast, who was reported missing on New Year’s Day, has been informed.

More in this section

Elderly man and woman treated for shock after aggravated burglary on New Year's Eve Elderly man and woman treated for shock after aggravated burglary on New Year's Eve
Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve
Gardaí investigate after FAI medals taken in burglary Gardaí investigate after FAI medals taken in burglary
bodypa-sourceplace: northern ireland
19-year-old arrested after teenager’s body found in Belfast river

Family 'heartbroken' after FAI founding member's medals stolen

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices