Elderly man and woman treated for shock after aggravated burglary on New Year's Eve

It is understood the men were armed with what is believed to be a firearm. 
The men forced their way into the elderly couple's home. Picture: PA

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 13:20
Ciarán Sunderland

An elderly man and woman were both treated for shock after an aggravated burglary at their home in Newbridge, Co Kildare on New year's Eve. 

At around 5.15pm, the man and woman, aged in their late 80s and early 90s, answered the door to four or five men who forced their way into the house. 

It is understood the men were armed with what is believed to be a firearm. 

A large amount of cash was taken from the home. The man and woman were unharmed but paramedics treated them for shock afterwards. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and are particularly interested in speaking with any person who may have seen anything unusual in Parc Mhuire between 5pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening. 

People with information are asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431212, the Garda confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

