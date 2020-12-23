Man due in court charged with gangland murder of Michael Barr

A man in his 30s is due in court this morning charged as part of the investigation into the gangland murder of Michael Barr.

The father of five was shot dead in a Dublin pub four years ago as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

In April 2016, 36-year-old Michael Barr was in the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city when two gunmen walked in and he was shot numerous times.

He died instantly.

Two men are already serving life sentences after being convicted for his murder while a third was jailed for helping organize the crime.

On Monday a man in his 30s was arrested as part of the investigation and questioned at the Bridewell Garda Station.

He has now been charged as part of the inquiry and is due before the Dublin District Court this morning.