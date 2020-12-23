Pickpockets allegedly stole €1,000 from a man’s wallet and put it back without him noticing

A team of pickpockets allegedly stole €1,000 from a man’s wallet while he was shopping in a supermarket and then put the wallet back without him noticing, a court has heard.

One of the men involved, who does not live in Ireland, was arrested after he tried to return a hire car at Dublin Airport.

Gardaí received a complaint that a man in Charleville, Co Cork, had money stolen from him while he was shopping at Lidl supermarket on Limerick Rd on December 18.

The theft was only noticed after he had arrived back home.

An investigation was launched by detectives in Charleville and Iulian Cretu, aged 23, was arrested when a car linked to the Lidl theft was tracked to Dublin Airport, where he had gone to return it.

Yesterday, Mallow District Court heard how two men followed Joseph Herlihy around while he was shopping. They were then observed leaving the supermarket with his wallet, going to a car parked in the car park, and then returning to the supermarket.

They then replaced Mr Herlihy’s wallet and left the scene.

Judge Patricia Harney reminded Mr Cretu that he had been charged that on December 18 at Lidl in Charleville, he stole property, namely €1,000 in cash, from Mr Herlihy contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Act 2001.

After the charge was read out, Mr Cretu was informed through his interpreter he could be tried in front of a jury in the circuit court or at the district court. He replied, through his interpreter, that he wished the case to be heard at district court level.

Garda Cathal O’Regan, of Charleville Garda Station, told the court that on Saturday, December 18, Mr Herlihy was doing his shopping when he had a wallet containing €1,000 taken from his pocket.

“There were two males observed following Mr Herlihy while the defendant stayed in the car,” said Garda O’Regan. “These males went off with the wallet for a short period of time, returned towards the car and returned to the injured party, replacing the wallet back into his pocket.”

Garda O’Regan said a suspect vehicle was identified, leading to the arrest of the defendant at Dublin Airport Garda Station on December 20.

Judge Harney asked if Mr Cretu had any previous convictions.

“We have applied for previous convictions in his own country, but we don’t have them,” said Inspector Tony O’Sullivan, of Mallow Garda Station, who was prosecuting the case.

He said the gardaí wanted to remand Mr Cretu in custody until next Tuesday for a special court sitting to give them more time to get a full result back from their enquiries about previous convictions.

Insp O’Sullivan assured the court all record checks will be complete by next Tuesday.

Mr Cretu’s solicitor Cathal Lombard told the court his client was “happy to resolve matters as quickly as possible”.

“He is in custody,” said Mr Lombard. “He is not in a position to apply for bail. He doesn’t reside in this country and is not in a position to offer an address.”

Mr Cretu was remanded in Garda custody until a special court sitting at 10.30am on December 29.