Cork man with grudge against publican jailed for smashing pub windows

The accused will now be in custody for Christmas and for his birthday in January. 
Judge Kelleher imposed a total sentence of six months' imprisonment on the 31-year-old who pleaded guilty to the crimes at Cork District Court.

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 20:01
Liam Heylin

A man with a gripe against a publican for barring him from her premises in Ballincollig smashed windows at the pub on two separate occasions.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of Joe Healy from Oaklands, Ballincollig, County Cork: “On two occasions he takes the law into his own hands.

“He has some gripe with the bar and breaks windows on both occasions. He cannot do that.” 

Judge Kelleher imposed a total sentence of six months' imprisonment on the 31-year-old who pleaded guilty to the crimes at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell and Garda John Harrington gave evidence of the two incidents of criminal damage committed by the accused.

On June 26, Healy was intoxicated and he threw a rock through the back window of Mary O’Connell’s pub on Main Street, Ballincollig.

This was followed by a similar incident a month later on July 26.

Healy was seen on CCTV in the company of another man and they were knocking on the front window of the pub. The front window was smashed.

In the June incident, there was €300 worth of damage. In July, the damage amounted to €400, Sergeant John Kelleher said.

The sergeant said Healy had 53 previous convictions including three for burglary and two for causing criminal damage.

Judge Olann Kelleher said Healy was now on his fourth conviction for causing criminal damage as he imposed the six-month sentence.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said the accused would now be in custody for Christmas and for his birthday in January. 

“He has been blighted by heroin addiction since the age of 17. He is on methadone now. He is demented from addiction,” Mr Kelleher said.

