Kerry rape accused admitted to gardaí he persuaded girlfriend to give him an alibi

The 27-year-old man accused of raping a sex worker in Kerry admitted to gardaí that he told his girlfriend and her mother to tell gardaí he was with them at the time of the alleged rape.

The accused man first told gardaí he was with his child, his girlfriend and her mother at his home and never went to the complainant’s house that day but that she called to his house roaring that he was abandoning her. His girlfriend and her mother made statements to gardaí corroborating this version. They later retracted this alibi evidence.

The accused said he got his girlfriend and her mother to give him the alibi. “I had to talk them into it. I told (girlfriend) we would not be together because I would be gone. I told (girlfriend’s mother) she would not see (the child),” the defendant said in an interview with gardaí.

Several memos of interviews with the accused were read to Mr Justice Michael White and the jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The 27-year-old defendant denies that on September 25, 2017, he raped the 34-year-old woman vaginally and anally. He said they had consensual sex. He also denied organising prostitution and intimidation of a witness.

In the first interviews, he denied going to her house on the date in question. In later interviews he said he did and that they had consensual sex.

He said that when he put his hand on her shoulder to get her to sit down, her hip banged against a table and he thought this would have left a mark on the day in question.

“I did not talk. She did not talk. I put her over my shoulder and carried her upstairs,” he said. “Did you say anything?” detective gardaí asked. “No,” he replied.

“Did she say anything?” they asked. “I don’t know – put her down, probably.” “What happened?” they asked. He replied:

Brought her to the room and had my way with her.

He explained that he took off her jeans and put down his own pants and had vaginal and anal sex with her. He said at one stage she put her hand back on his hip. He said she was pushing up off the bed and she said stop three or four times but this was like every other time they had consensual sex.

Afterward, he said he put his clothes on and said: “Good luck so”. He said she did not look to be upset. Asked if she cried or shouted when it was happening, he said she did not.

“She was telling you to stop,” the detectives said. The accused replied: “That was her thing, yeah.” Questioned in earlier interviews about alleged organising of her work as a sex worker, he was asked if he had any involvement in placing a particular online advertisement, he said he did not and added: “She is really going to town on his shit, isn’t she.”

Asked, “Have you been operating (name) as a prostitute?” he replied: “No. I knew this shit was coming.” He said she used to loan him money and he would pay it back.

“What were you doing for your money?” he was asked and he replied: “Being there if something went wrong.”

During one interview he said: “I don’t care about the charges.

I just treated her like shit… The way I would talk to her. I built up her confidence. After a while I broke her back down again.

"I think we were using each other.”

The trial continues today.