Girlfriend of Kerry rape accused admits lying to protect him

The girlfriend of a man accused of raping a sex worker in Kerry admitted to gardaí that she lied to them to protect the accused because she loves him.

The 27-year-old defendant denies that on September 25, 2017, he raped the 34-year-old woman vaginally and anally. He said they had consensual sex. He also denied organising prostitution and intimidation of a witness by allegedly sending her a drawing of a decapitated woman and some messages.

Mr Justice Michael White and the jury of six men and six women heard from the defendant’s girlfriend today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

In her first statement to gardaí, she told them that the accused was asleep all day and only went out for 20 minutes and she knew it was only this long because she was making the dinner when he left and he was back before it was ready. She also said her mother was in the house at that time for babysitting later in the evening.

However, she made a second statement and the contents of this second statement were read back to the witness today by prosecution senior counsel Roisín Lacey. The witness confirmed telling how in this second statement that she had lied in her first statement.

“I lied about what happened on September 25, 2017. I lied to protect (defendant).

He asked me to lie for him. He knew he was in trouble. He thought a report was in against him for rape and he said it was all lies.

"He said it was September 25 that was the only day she could have said it happened,” Ms Lacey SC read from the witness’s second statement.

She then asked her to confirm that she told gardaí this. She replied: “Yes.” Ms Lacey read further from the witness’s second statement: “(Defendant) asked me to ask my mother to lie for him as well. My mam did not know it was a lie. I asked her to say she was babysitting.

“(Defendant) needed an alibi. I lied because I love (Christian name of defendant). I did not ask him why he needed me to lie. I did not know how serious it was to give him an alibi that was not true.”

Colman Cody SC for the accused asked the accused man’s girlfriend what her impression was of the complainant whom she met a few times. The witness replied: “She was selling herself – that is all I knew.”

This witness’s mother made a statement to gardaí and made a second statement the following day to say that her first statement was false. She said her daughter (the defendant’s girlfriend) asked her to lie for her.

In the first statement she said she was babysitting and that a woman came banging on the door saying the defendant had abandoned her and left her on her own. She later admitted this was false.

Mr Cody SC clarified that the person who asked her to lie was her own daughter. She confirmed this was so.

The case continues tomorrow.