Gardaí issue three fines for not wearing face masks since Monday

Gardaí have issued three fixed charge notices for breaches of Covid-19 regulations on mandatory wearing of face coverings since Monday, new figures show.

Since December 7, gardaí have the power to issue fixed charge notices for any such breaches.

Gardaí said in a statement that since regulations on mandatory wearing of face coverings were introduced, there have been nine alleged breaches referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and one prosecution commenced.

“Where a Garda alleges that there is sufficient evidence to ground a prosecution for a breach of the regulations the member will issue a Fixed Charge Notice (FCN) to the alleged offender through the postal system,” a statement said.

“In determining a breach of the Face Covering Regulations, Gardaí will take into account the engagement, or not, by a ‘relevant person’ or ‘responsible person’ as required by the regulations, and any ‘reasonable excuse’ cited by the individual as set out in the relevant Covid-19 regulations.

“The wearing of face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in certain premises and businesses.”

Garda figures have also revealed that since November 19, there has been:

20 alleged breaches of the Health Act 1947.

22 alleged breaches by licensed Premises (Operation Navigation).

21 alleged breaches by Retail Premises (Operation Treoraím).

Gardaí said that where a breach of the Covid-19 Public Health regulations is alleged, the force will continue to seek the advice and direction of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as to how to proceed.

They have now initiated 517 Covid-19 related prosecutions, gardaí said.

"These figures show high compliance levels from the public during Level 5. We would like to thank the public for this,” said Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey.

"However, while more activities are now allowed under Level 3, it is vital that we don’t become complacent. We all need to wear face masks where appropriate, maintain social distancing, and limit our number of contacts. Along with washing our hands, these are best ways of keeping ourselves, loved ones and neighbours safe so we can have a healthy and happy Christmas.

"An Garda Síochána knows that Christmas can be a difficult and stressful time for some people.

"Over the coming weeks, Gardaí across the country will be actively engaging with people who feel isolated or vulnerable. If you know of anyone who needs assistance with anything or a socially distanced chat, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”

Gardaí continue to operate in a number of capacities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include:

High profile checkpoints (in excess of 100 locations), under Operation Fanacht, on main intercountry routes supported by a schedule of mobile checkpoints.

Static checkpoints operate during off-peak hours – 10am to 4pm, and 7pm to 9pm.

High visibility patrols continue in key city, urban and retail locations in the run-up to Christmas, Garda members liaise closely with retail stakeholders and premises.

High Visibility patrols focused on the night-time economy, gatherings of people in public places and compliance checks on licensed premises under Operation Navigation.

Community engagement activity focused on the vulnerable and those who feel isolated, particularly during Christmas time.

Continued pro-active investigation of domestic abuse, as well as support for victims under Operation Faoiseamh.