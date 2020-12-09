Gardaí reveal 217 people prosecuted for domestic violence offences

Gardaí have confirmed 217 people have been prosecuted for domestic violence offences since the beginning of Operation Faoiseamh on April 1, 2020.

Since October, when phase three of the operation began, 110 prosecutions have commenced for breaches of orders issued under the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

Operation Faoiseamh was undertaken by gardaí for the purpose of providing "enhanced proactive support" to victims of domestic abuse while restrictions on the movement of people was in place due to Covid-19.

Overseen by the Garda National Protective Service Bureau (GNPSB), the operation was launched “with the aim of ensuring that victims of domestic abuse were supported and protected during this extraordinary time”.

Gardaí said that from January 1 to October 12, 20,699 contacts or attempts at contacting victims of domestic abuse have been recorded in the course of Operation Faoiseamh.

Gardaí have also recorded a 17% year on year increase to date in calls for assistance in respect of domestic related issues between 2019/2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly of the GNPSB said that operation has “provided comfort and assurance to those victims experiencing domestic abuse”.

He added: “An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community have during Covid restrictions. We continue to robustly provide assistance and support to victims of Domestic Abuse, and to all vulnerable victims.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to ensure your safety and I encourage anyone who feels threatened or is in fear to contact us and we will respond quickly and vigorously.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.

“If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect”.

Gardaí said in a statement that it “continues to treat all instances of Domestic Abuse as a priority and wishes to take this opportunity to once again re-enforce its commitment to keep people safe, and in particular the victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

“The vulnerable and victims of abuse, will continue to receive the highest priority response from An Garda Síochána.”

Gardaí added that they continue to liaise with and support our partners in State and non-State Agencies to facilitate continuity in respect of access to support services and Courts Services.