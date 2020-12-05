Gardaí and PSNI crack down on cross-border crime and drink driving

Gardaí and PSNI will team up for a cross-border campaign, targeting drink-driving and criminal activity, over the Christmas period.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 11:04
Cate McCurry

Police on both sides of the border have mounted a joint operation targeting criminals and drink-drivers over the Christmas period.

Operation Season's Greetings will see PSNI officers across border counties working alongside garda colleagues.

The operation began today and will take place day and night over the coming weeks.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said the operation aims to prevent crime as well as drink and drug-driving.

"We very much appreciate that things are very different for all of us this year with the current pandemic, however our commitment to building safe communities remains," Mr Freeburn added.

"Police officers from departments across the service will be providing visible and accessible policing to local communities and businesses right across the area.

"We will also be working in partnership with An Garda Síochána, running joint operations to help deliver safer streets for shopping and socialising, as the health protection regulations permit, safer roads and public transport, safer homes for those at risk of domestic abuse and safer businesses.

"There will be an increased police presence, with authorised checkpoints as part of our anti-drink and drug-drive part of the operation, but we will aim to keep any disruption to a minimum by regularly moving across the area."

Mr Freeburn said officers will be carrying out beat patrols as well as providing crime prevention advice to local businesses.

"Our ultimate aim is to keep everyone safe but also deny criminals the use of our road network," he added.

Three charged as weapons and tools are seized

