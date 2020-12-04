Cork school ‘in shock’ after five pupils seriously injured in car crash 

Two of the male students injured in the crash are twins from the immediate west Waterford area, while the others are from Youghal town.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 17:30
Christy Parker and Liz Dunphy

The principal of an east Cork secondary school attended by five teenagers injured in a serious car accident said the accident had left “all the families involved and the entire school in shock”.

Principal of Youghal Pobalscoil Na Tríonóide, Séamus O’Ceallacháin said the school’s “main concern now is that all the injured parties make a full recovery”.

He said the school of over 900 pupils, is “offering every support we can to students and families, wherever possible”.

The three boys and two girls are aged 17 to 18 years and are 5th- and 6th-year students at the school.

Two of the male students are twins from the immediate west Waterford area while the others are from Youghal town.

Mr O’Ceallacháin said all were “well known and welcome in all facets of school life”.

Single-vehicle crash

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9.25pm on Thursday, on the R633 Bog Road, a narrow route some 3km west of Youghal Strand.

The 1km stretch links the main road to a turn for Redbarn beach, before proceeding towards Ballymacoda village.

The Irish Examiner understand the car was travelling towards the main road and landed on its roof in bogland adjacent to the road.

A Garda spokesperson said all five were taken to Cork University Hospital where they were “treated for serious injuries".

It is understood one occupant was in a critical condition.

Gardaí closed the road through Friday morning while a forensic examination was conducted.

It is understood the road was recently resurfaced and is not known locally as a particularly dangerous area.

Fianna Fáil councillor for East Cork, Ann Marie Ahern, said the crash appeared to be "an unfortunate accident."

"Thankfully there were no fatalities. It's unfortunate that they had to go through what they did last night. We will look into what happened but it appears to be an unfortunate accident," she said.

