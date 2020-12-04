Gardaí arrest three men following series of raids in Tullamore

Three men have been arrested following a series of searches in Tullamore, county Offaly.

Gardaí say they carried out ten searches at locations around the town earlier today as part of ongoing investigations targeting local criminality and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The operation involved members of the Armed Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Air Support unit, Laois/Offaly Drugs Units, District Detective unit, and members of the regular garda units based in Tullamore.

A number of offensive weapons and quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized during the raids.

Three males, aged 39, 36 and 33 were arrested following the searches.

They were detained for a time at Tullamore Garda station before being charged to appear before upcoming sittings of the District Court.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.