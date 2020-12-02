Man arrested after pipe bomb explodes in NI

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pipe bomb exploded in Northern Ireland File Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 22:05
Michael McHugh, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pipe bomb exploded in Northern Ireland.

The security alert at Enniskeen in Craigavon has ended.

A PSNI detective inspector said the force received a report of an explosion at the rear of a house in the area at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

They added: “Upon arrival officers found a man in the vicinity of where the explosion was reported to have occurred being treated by paramedics for injuries received after the device exploded.

“A number of homes were evacuated and a scene held to allow officers to examine the area fully and to ensure the safety of local residents.

“The injured man, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an explosive device with intent to endanger life, currently remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries which are described as not life threatening.

“Remnants of a pipe bomb type device have been taken away for forensic examination.”

bombpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
