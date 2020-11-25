Gardaí say no crimes under investigation after intimate images leak

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who has been a victim of image-based sexual abuse to come forward and report their experience
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said they have received no official complaints related to the image leak. File picture.

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 18:43
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have said no crimes are under investigation right now after images of Irish women were uploaded to an online forum without their consent.

Officers have examined more than 10,000 pictures and videos shared online and said there were no child abuse images among them.

Gardaí are encouraging anyone who's been a victim of image-based sexual abuse to come forward and report their experience.

Commissioner Drew Harris said they have not received any official complaints so far about the leaked images but said An Garda Síochána are aware of the circumstances. 

"We're aware of the circumstances. As yet we have had no actual complaints of image-based sex abuse or coercion or harassment or such like

"So there is actually no actual crimes under investigation in this jurisdiction at this moment of time as we speak," said Mr Harris. 

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought legislation to tackle the issue to Cabinet for approval. 

Under the new laws, to handle the non-consensual posting of sexual images, anyone found guilty of sharing intimate images without consent will face up to seven years in prison. 

New offences to deal with the recording, sending, distributing or publishing of intimate images without consent will all be included in the Harassment, Harmful Communications and other Related Offences Bill which had been brought forward by Labour's Brendan Howlin in the last Dáil and which has the support of the Government.

Mr Howlin, who has campaigned on the issue for many years, said it is an offence to assault a person either physically or verbally walking down the street, however, he said the internet, which is also a public space, does not come under the same regulations.

"Our laws are hopelessly out of date," he said. 

New offence to carry up to 7 years' jail for sharing sexual images without consent

Most Read

Family Notices