Protest planned against leaking of image-based sexual abuse

An online protest is being organised to campaign for a change in the laws after tens of thousands of cases of image-based sexual abuse were shared on a number of online forums.

The protest, which is being provisionally organised for November 28, hopes to bring in laws which will protect victims of these sorts of attacks, in which, naked or sexually explicit images or videos are without the consent of the party involved.

It comes after a massive ‘leak’ saw thousands of images and videos, mainly of Irish women, shared on forums.

The Victims Alliance became aware of the mega-files over the last number of days.

“We at the Victims Alliance, through our head of image-based abuse Megan Sims, became aware of an issue where people are using internet forums to share images, some intimate, some not, into mega files. The one common theme is that the victims are unaware that their images are being used in this way,” said Linda Hayden, Founder of the Victims Alliance.

“We even have examples where people have sent these images to members of the victim’s families. To give the context of the size of the issue, some of these files have 11,000 images in them, most have between 5,000 and 6,000. We have seen dozens of these files.”

According to Ms Hayden, images have been taken from various platforms including Only Fans, Tinder, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

“The files that we are talking about pertain mostly to Irish women, with some men, but until we manage to contact all of the victims, we won’t know for sure.

“They have had their consent and body autonomy removed, they have been degraded and they are fearful of who has seen these images, what they are using them for and if this will affect their work, personal and family life.”

Ms Hayden said a large proportion of victim-blaming has been seen around the crime of image-based abuse.

“An attitude of ‘well if you didn’t want this to happen you shouldn’t have taken the pictures’ and in response to that we say ‘cop on’. It’s our body, our choice, but likewise, we maintain control over the consent around these images."

The Irish Examiner understands that the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill will be brought before the Justice Committee on December 1.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee "Harassment and abuse in any form, whether online or otherwise, is utterly unacceptable and has no place in Irish society. Progression of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill is a priority action for me as Minister for Justice and I am committed to seeing it enacted as quickly as possible.”

Anyone who has been negatively affected by this can contact Women’s-Aid Ireland. Their 24-hour helpline is 1800341900.