Fifth arrest made by gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his 40s this morning
File picture

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 12:55

Gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body have arrested a fifth person.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 40s this morning.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said that the operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB, in Co Kildare and is the fifth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

They added that a fourth arrested related to the investigation was made on November 5.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Naas Garda Station.

He was subsequently released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

