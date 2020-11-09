Jo Jo Dullard: Appeal for information on 25th anniversary of disappearance

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about the disappearance of Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

Jo Jo was last seen at approximately 11.37pm on 9 November 1995 when she left the village of Moone, Co Kildare while trying to make her way home to Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Last month, Gardaí upgraded their investigation into the then-21-year-old's disappearance to a murder investigation.

Ms Dullard's disappearance has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation and An Garda Síochána say they are satisfied that serious harm came to the young woman on or about the night of 9 November 1995.

Jo Jo had dark shoulder-length hair, and was wearing faded blue jeans, a black/dark waist-length jacket, black boots, a black t-shirt and was carrying a black leather rucksack when she disappeared.

She had been socialising in Bruxelles Bar, off Grafton Street in Dublin on the night and having missed the last direct bus home to Kildare, boarded a bus to Naas.

From there, Ms Dullard hitched two lifts as far as Moone.

In Moone, she used a phone box and spoke with a friend before a car stopped and she left the booth.

This is the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine after 11.37pm on 9 November 1995 who has not spoken to Gardaí to please come forward.

Gardaí are asking people to think back and see if they remember meeting Ms Dullard at Bruxelles?

Did anyone see the cassette player she had with her at the time - a Sanyo Stereo cassette player (model MGP21)? Did anyone receive such a cassette player from someone who could not tell them where they received it?

Any person who was hitchhiking in the immediate area around Moone, Co Kildare at the end of October 1995 or the beginning of November 1995, or anyone who gave a lift to a hitchhiker around the same time in the Moone area is asked to come forward and speak with the investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

Jo Jo's sister Mary Phelan mounted a campaign for information about her missing sister but passed away two years ago without any answers.

Their sister, Kathleen Bergin, said: "The pain and suffering it has caused on everyone is just unbelievable."

Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard's sister, Kathleen Bergin, speaking at Newbridge Town Hall, last month. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Speaking last month, Ms Bergin said the family knew "deep down something sinister" has happened to Jo Jo and that she was no longer alive.

She hopes that the upgrade of the investigation will help to move the case on further.

She said they believe people have information, but may have felt unable to come forward: “We understand there must have been great fear holding you back — in the time that has passed we hope your circumstances have changed and we are praying for you to find the courage now to come forward.

"Jo Jo was on her way home that night and her journey was cut short. She never deserved the fate she met.

With your help you can help Jo Jo finish that journey. We really need your help, help us to bring Jo Jo home.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Damien Gannon said: "Today marks 25 years since Jo Jo disappeared. For her family, those have been difficult years, with no answers as to what happened that night."

He said that people with information no matter how small it may seem should get in touch.

"Your information may lead to the discovery of Jo Jo and answers and justice for her family.

"Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous, and you do not need to leave your name, or any personal details. It is never too late to come forward."

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.