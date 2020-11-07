Gardaí seize €110,000 in cash in operation targeting drugs gang 

The Garda gangland squad, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have uncovered an estimated €110,000 in cash following an operation targeting a drug gang in north Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) made the move on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation it is conducting.

Backed up by the dog unit they found the consignment of cash at a location in Coolock and seized a vehicle.

A man, aged 53, was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of laundering the proceeds of crime.

The haul brings to €230,000 the amount of cash the DOCB has seized in the last week alone, along with drugs worth around €1m.

A statement from Garda HQ said: “On November 6, 2020, in the course of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime, an operation was undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Garda Dog Unit.

“A search was undertaken at a location in Coolock, Dublin, where a quantity of a cash, estimated to be about €110,000 (subject to counting) and one vehicle was located and seized.”

It added: “One male, age 53 years, was arrested and is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 50 (up to 7 days detainment) of Criminal Justice Act, 2007 on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate money laundering of the proceeds of drug trafficking pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 1996, at Coolock garda station.”

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, head of organised and serious crime, said: "The Garda Síochána continues to pursue organised crime groups that supply illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain.

“We again today have made a significant impact as we attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing suspected proceeds of their criminal activity and the drugs they sell.”

He added: "In this week alone, we have seized drugs to of a value of about €1m and cash to a value of over €230,000, while also making arrests resulting in six suspects being charged with serious criminal offences associated with organised and serious crime, all of which helps prevent further damage being inflicted within our communities”.

The seizure in Coolock follows a number of recent operations: