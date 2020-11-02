Gardaí seize €35k of fireworks over Halloween period

Over the Halloween period, gardaí seized over €35,000 worth of illegal fireworks — about €5,000 more than this time last year.

Operation Tombola, which aims to prevent and detect the sale of fireworks in Ireland, was launched nationally on October 1.

Gardaí seized the fireworks through charges or summons in nine incidents.

There were youth referrals in a further 42 incidents.

Gardaí say Operation Tombola focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and antisocial behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

They say that there was a marked increase in the use of fireworks in Dublin this year in advance of Halloween, and therefore Operation Tombola began in the Dublin Metropolitan Region on September 4. The operation was then launched nationally on October 1.

Fireworks seized by gardaí in Clane, Kildare last week.

Gardaí have stressed that the sale, possession, or use of fireworks in Ireland is illegal, and that it is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State.

Persons found to be in possession of illegal fireworks remain liable to prosecution.

In a statement issued this evening, a garda spokesperson said that fireworks carried more potential risks than just injuries.

"Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents.

"They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals.

"There is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing," the spokesperson added.