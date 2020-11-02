Two arrested in Cork city following Halloween night public order incident

Gardaí said on Saturday night that they dispersed a large crowd at around 9pm in Togher
Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 10:32
Steve Neville

Two men in their 20s were arrested on Halloween night in Cork city “following reports of a car on fire”.

Gardaí said on Saturday night that they dispersed a large crowd at around 9pm in Togher.

 A statement revealed: “Gardaí responded to a public order incident shortly after 9pm on Saturday 31 October 2020 on the Tramore Road in Togher.

“Gardaí arrived to scene to disperse a large group, following reports of a car fire.

“Two men (20s) were arrested at the location and taken to Togher Garda Station.” 

Meanwhile, Cork Fire Brigade said on Twitter that crews from Ballyvolane Station dealt with a car on fire on Saturday night.

They warned: “A car fire can generate heat upward of 800 degrees. Keep in mind that water boils at 100 degrees.

“Flames from burning car can often shoot out distances of 10 feet or more”

