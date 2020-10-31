Man arrested following seizure of €285k of cash and drugs in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin seized crack cocaine and Diazepam tablets in Ballymun yesterday.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Santry Cross area on Friday evening.

During the course of the search, €14,000 worth of crack cocaine and a large quantity of Diazepam tablets worth approximately €255,000 were discovered and seized.

Also seized during the operation was €16,400 in cash, three mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.