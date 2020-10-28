Tina Satchwell’s devastated family said her disappearance “is killing” them and have appealed for help to find the missing woman ahead of her birthday next month.

Tina disappeared on March 20, 2017, from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork. She is due to turn 49 in November.

“We’re so worried. It’s been three-and-a-half years since she went missing,” Tina’s sister, Teresa Dingivan said.

“It’s killing us. Someone out there must know something.”

Ms Dingivan said a psychic had offered to help find Tina and the desperate family agreed, but Tina’s husband Richard Satchwell, the last person to see Tina alive, would not co-operate.

“If Richard was that concerned and worried about Tina why would he not accept any help he could get," Ms Dingivan said.

"If your loved one was missing, wouldn’t you accept any kind of help?

"We need to find out where she is and what’s happened to her. It’s all been really, really hard for the family.”

But Mr Satchwell said that involving psychics was turning the search “into a circus”.

“I’m not interested in anything like that,” he said.

“They’re [the gardaí] investigating at the moment, that’s all I know.”

He said that maintaining contact with Tina’s family had been difficult over lockdown because they “live a good bit apart.”

Mr Satchwell said that when he returned home from shopping in March 2017, Tina was missing. He reported her disappearance to gardaí four days later.

A major search ensued with gardaí investigating more than 370 separate lines of enquiry, liaising with colleagues internationally, and engaging with Interpol.

More than 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 170 statements have been taken.

But there has been no trace of Tina.

Tina, 48, is 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Described as “bubbly” and “kind” by those who know her, her disappearance has shocked her family.

“It’s heartbreaking. I think about her all the time, every day,” Ms Dingivan said.

“The whole family does. She is in my head — and in my heart — always.

“And we will never, ever stop looking for her."