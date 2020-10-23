Man charged with attacking Izzy Kamikaze during Covid-19 protest outside Dáil

A protester at an anti-mask rally is to face trial accused of attacking activist Izzy Kamikaze during clashes outside Leinster House.

Gardaí intervened following a face-off between groups against Covid-19 restrictions and a counter-demonstration on September 12 last.

Michael Quinn, 29, of Malone Flats, Market Street, Ardee, Co. Louth, allegedly used a Tricolour stuck to a length wood to cause injury in the alleged attack at Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today following his arrest by Detective Garda Cathal Feely on Thursday.

He was charged with assault causing harm to Ruth O’Rourke, better known as Izzy Kamikaze, on September 12 last. The offence is contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Court presenter, Garda Sergeant Gail Smith told Judge Brian O’Shea it was alleged at 1.10pm the defendant arrived at Kildare Street to take part in a protest.

At 3pm, the injured party was noticed, the court heard.

Judge O’Shea was told it was alleged Mr Quinn, and some other people, “approached and struck the injured party on the head with a large plank of wood which had a Tricolour attached to it, resulting in injuries to the head”.

Judge O’Shea said he was refusing jurisdiction. This means he deemed the case too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

He adjourned the case for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to give consent to trial on indictment, in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

He told defence solicitor Edward Bradbury he cannot direct preparation of a book of evidence until the DPP’s consent has been received.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions that Mr Quinn stays away from the Dublin 2 area and provides gardaí with a contact phone number.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Quinn. Mr Bradbury told the court his client was on disability benefit. He agreed to abide by the bail terms, the solicitor said.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, grey jeans and wearing a facemask, Mr Quinn did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

On the day of the protests, people gathered on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, to hear speakers condemn restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Also in attendance were a group of counter-protesters including veteran LGBT+ activist Ms Kamikaze. Videos of the scene appeared online.