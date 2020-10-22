Grafton Street clashes: Gardaí arrest 11 people at 'anti-lockdown' protests 

Grafton Street clashes: Gardaí arrest 11 people at 'anti-lockdown' protests 

Large Garda presence on Dublin's Grafton Street after an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre today.

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 20:45
Jess Casey

Gardaí have arrested 11 people on public order offences after crowds of people gathered in Dublin today to attend an ‘anti-lockdown’ protest.

A garda investigation focused on the organisers of the event is also underway.

The advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.

A full garda operation was in place from early afternoon this Thursday as the group assembled at O'Connell Bridge.

It later moved to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street.

An anti-lockdown protest turns violent today, as protestors on Grafton Street are arrested by Gardaí. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
An anti-lockdown protest turns violent today, as protestors on Grafton Street are arrested by Gardaí. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

It's understood the protests include far-right elements.

Gardaí engaged with the group on a number of occasions using a graduated policing response. 

With this response, Garda members “engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.” 

“On a number of occasions protestors were informed that they were in breach to public health regulations and asked to disperse,” a garda spokesman said.

“At approximately 5.30pm, as protestors began to disperse, a small group started to become involved in public disorder incidents on Grafton Street.” 

An anti-lockdown protest turns violent today, as protestors on Grafton Street are arrested by Gardaí. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
An anti-lockdown protest turns violent today, as protestors on Grafton Street are arrested by Gardaí. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Following a number of incidents in the area, 11 people were arrested for public order offences.

“No injuries were reported and the rest of the group dispersed from the area without serious incident.” 

The 11 people arrested are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin.

Read More

Covid-19: Three deaths and 1,066 cases as national 14-day incidence rate reaches new high

More in this section

Cork teenager tells trial how stepdad would lie on top of her in bed from the age of 10 Cork teenager tells trial how stepdad would lie on top of her in bed from the age of 10
Christopher McDonald FILE1 'Murderer in drag' complains in appeal his reply to garda indicated hitman's 'hardness'
FILE PHOTO John Gilligan and his son have been arrested in Spain END John Gilligan and son arrested in Alicante
#covid-19

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices