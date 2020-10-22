Grafton Street clashes: Gardaí arrest 11 people at 'anti-lockdown' protests 

Gardaí have arrested 11 people on public order offences after crowds of people gathered in Dublin today to attend an ‘anti-lockdown’ protest.

A garda investigation focused on the organisers of the event is also underway.

The advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.

A full garda operation was in place from early afternoon this Thursday as the group assembled at O'Connell Bridge.

It later moved to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street.

An anti-lockdown protest turns violent today, as protestors on Grafton Street are arrested by Gardaí. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

It's understood the protests include far-right elements.

Gardaí engaged with the group on a number of occasions using a graduated policing response.

With this response, Garda members “engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

“On a number of occasions protestors were informed that they were in breach to public health regulations and asked to disperse,” a garda spokesman said.

“At approximately 5.30pm, as protestors began to disperse, a small group started to become involved in public disorder incidents on Grafton Street.”

Following a number of incidents in the area, 11 people were arrested for public order offences.

“No injuries were reported and the rest of the group dispersed from the area without serious incident.”

The 11 people arrested are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin.