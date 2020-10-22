Covid-19: Three deaths and 1,066 additional cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been notified of three additional Covid-related deaths.

The HPSC has been notified of 1,066 new cases.

Of today's cases, 244 are in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and there are 56 cases in both Cavan and Donegal.

The remaining 416 are spread across all other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 has exceeded 300 for the first time.

The number of people in ICU is up three to 37.

The Taoiseach says he is "not of a mind" to introduce curfews as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Level 5 restrictions have come into place across the country today.

It means many shops have to close and people cannot travel more than 5 kilometres from their home unless it is for essential reasons.

Some cities around the world have introduced curfews to get people to stay at home.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says it is not being considered here at the moment.

"I don't see that. Other countries are doing things differently, before the curfew they would have activities that we won't be having.

"So I'm not of a mind to embrace that concept as of now but I'm always listening to the latest research."

Meanwhile, the HSE has said it will spend the next six weeks ensuring the contact tracing system is completely fit for purpose.

Between 65 and 75 new contact tracers will starting work each week over the coming period.

The HSE insists it has no intention to ask positive cases to do their own contact tracing again.

HSE Lead for testing and tracing Niamh O'Beirne says they simply did not have enough staff last weekend.

"What happened on August 8 is that we went from 500s straight into the thousands, that is when it triggered a real exponential growth.

"We had tracers that could do 800 of 900 calls per day but when that jumped and then started to continue to rise from that point we had to make some changes in terms of what we were doing."