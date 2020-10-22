John Gilligan and son arrested in Alicante

It is not yet known the reason behind the arrest.
John Gilligan has been arrested in Alicante along with two other men - one of whom is believed to be his son, Darren.

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 16:56
Michelle McGlynn

Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan has reportedly been arrested in Spain.

The 68-year-old has been arrested in Alicante along with two other men - one of whom is believed to be his son, Darren.

Last year, Mr Gilligan was stopped at Belfast International Airport with €22,280 cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the drugs market in Ireland.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case.

