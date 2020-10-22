John Gilligan and son arrested in Alicante

Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan has reportedly been arrested in Spain.

The 68-year-old has been arrested in Alicante along with two other men - one of whom is believed to be his son, Darren.

It is not yet known the reason behind the arrest.

Last year, Mr Gilligan was stopped at Belfast International Airport with €22,280 cash as he was about to board a flight to Alicante.

Prosecutors argued that he intended to purchase a prescription drug in Spain for distribution on the drugs market in Ireland.

His defence said it was a tenuous case.

A magistrate dismissed the case.