Officers and detector dog seize €427,500 cash at Rosslare Europort

A man is being questioned following the seizure of €427,500 in cash in Wexford yesterday.

During routine profiling at Rosslare Europort, Revenue officers stopped a UK registered vehicle boarding a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

With the assistance of detector dog Flynn, officers discovered almost €427,500.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Earlier today at Wexford District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle.

A man in his 30s, originally from Poland, was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.