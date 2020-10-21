Man arrested after suspected burglary at Cork pub

A window had been smashed and bottles of alcohol taken.
Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary at around 11pm on October 20. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 10:15

Gardaí arrested a man after a burglary at a pub in Cork city.

At around 11pm last night, gardaí from Watercourse Road station in Blackpool on the northside of the city received a report of a possible break-in at a pub on Thomas Davis Street, just a few hundred metres away.

When they arrived at the scene, gardaí found that a window had been smashed at the rear of the premises and bottles of alcohol had been taken. 

Gardaí carried out a patrol of the area and a man, aged in his 20s, was located close by.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Cork Floods: 'Let’s call a spade a spade. We could have avoided this'

