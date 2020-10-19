Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard upgraded to murder investigation

An investigation into the disappearance of Ms Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard 25 years ago has now been upgraded to a murder investigation, Gardaí say.

Ms Dullard went missing from the town of Moone in Kildare in 1995. She was 21-years-old at the time.

She had been working in Callan in Kilkenny and had travelled to Dublin city on the evening of November 9, 1995.

Ms Dullard missed the last bus home from Dublin that night, so she instead got on a bus to Naas. She then hitched two separate lifts before arriving in the town of Moone.

She was phoning a friend from a phonebox in Moone, when she said that a car had stopped for her. She has not been seen since.

The phonebox from where Ms Dullard placed a call on the night of November 9, 1995. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí will launch a fresh appeal for information on her disappearance, and confirm the upgrading of the investigation, at a press conference in Kildare later this morning.