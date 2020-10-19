Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard upgraded to murder investigation

An investigation into the disappearance of Ms Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard 25 years ago has now been upgraded to a murder investigation, Gardaí say.
Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard upgraded to murder investigation

Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard went missing from the town of Moone in Kildare in 1995. She was 21-years-old at the time. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 10:14
Steven Heaney

An investigation into the disappearance of Ms Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard 25 years ago has now been upgraded to a murder investigation, Gardaí say.

Ms Dullard went missing from the town of Moone in Kildare in 1995. She was 21-years-old at the time.

She had been working in Callan in Kilkenny and had travelled to Dublin city on the evening of November 9, 1995.

Ms Dullard missed the last bus home from Dublin that night, so she instead got on a bus to Naas. She then hitched two separate lifts before arriving in the town of Moone.

She was phoning a friend from a phonebox in Moone, when she said that a car had stopped for her. She has not been seen since.

The phonebox from where Ms Dullard placed a call on the night of November 9, 1995. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The phonebox from where Ms Dullard placed a call on the night of November 9, 1995. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí will launch a fresh appeal for information on her disappearance, and confirm the upgrading of the investigation, at a press conference in Kildare later this morning.

Read More

Man armed with suspected knife arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Limerick

More in this section

€3.3m Lotto winner who was sued by stepson denied application over lottery advice €3.3m Lotto winner who was sued by stepson denied application over lottery advice
Garda stock Teenager in serious condition after Carlow stabbing
Aaron Brady3 Fifth arrest into alleged witness intimidation at Detective Adrian Donohue murder trial
missing peoplejo jo dullardcrimegardaiplace: kildareplace: kilkennyplace: dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 17, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 39
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices