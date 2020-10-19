Teenager in serious condition after Carlow stabbing

A 16-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed several times in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the assault, which occurred at a house in The Fairways estate, Pollerton at the edge of Carlow town at 4:30am.

It is understood that the victim managed to leave the house where the assault took place, on his own, and walked a short distance along the road outside, before calling an ambulance himself. He was taken to St Luke's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Another male teen was arrested at the scene and was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The suspect can be questioned for 12 hours initially.

The scene of the assault has been cordoned off by gardaí to allow for forensic examinations to take place.

Gardai are appealing to may have in the area from 4am onwards to contact them on 059-9136620.