Man armed with suspected knife arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Limerick

A man has been arrested in relation an aggravated burglary in Limerick on October 10.

The man broke into a house in the Kennedy Park area of the city wearing a mask and armed with what is believed to be a knife.

Gardaí said that the man threatened the two occupants of the house and demanded money.

He then assaulted one of the occupants and left the scene with a handbag containing cash.

The occupants of the house were extremely shaken by the incident but did not require medical treatment, according to a statement.

Gardaí were contacted after the suspect left the home and carried out house-to-house enquiries, gathered CCTV from the area and carried out an examination of the scene.

During searches carried out yesterday, gardaí discovered clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect, a knife, and items stolen from the home.

As part of the same operation gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court later today.