Gardaí arrest man, 50s, as part of anti-corruption probe

A procurement manager working for a large retail business arrested in a garda anti-corruption probe was responsible for business worth “millions” of euro, the Irish Examiner understands.

The manager, who was tasked with purchasing goods from abroad for the business in Ireland, is alleged to have received bribes from a supplier.

An investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit was launched last March after the man’s superiors identified suspicious activity and reported the matter to gardaí.

The man, aged in his 50s, was due to have his detention extended overnight.

He is expected to be released without charge, pending the completion of a file to the DPP.

It is understood his arrest followed searches in July by the Anti-Corruption Unit, which is attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

A statement issued by Garda HQ said the Anti-Corruption Unit had conducted an arrest operation on Thursday morning “in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in international business transactions”.

It said: “A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Kildare and taken to Leixlip Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for the investigation of offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Act 1906, as amended.”

The amending legislation is Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018, which consolidated laws in the area and gave gardaí more power to investigate allegations of corruption.

The Garda statement said: “It is alleged that the arrested man, in his role as a procurement manager for a large retail business, received bribes from a supplier.

“The retailer in question reported this matter to An Garda Síochána in March 2020 and are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The Irish Examiner understands that the suspect was responsible for business estimated to be valued in the “millions” or euro and related to the purchase of goods abroad for supply into Ireland.

Bosses within the business became suspicious and reported their concerns to An Garda Síochána and have assisted detectives in their inquiries.

A search operation, which took place three months ago, preceded the arrest phase of the investigation.