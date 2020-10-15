Man charged with daylight stabbing in Cork city centre

A young man was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to another man arising out of the investigation of a daylight incident in Cork city centre last week where a man was allegedly stabbed in the head.

It was reported at the time that but for the intervention of gardaí the victim could have bled to death after being stabbed in the head during the attack on St Patrick’s Street near the front of the Savoy.

Stephen Casey was arrested by Detective Garda Brian Maher and brought before Cork District Court today.

Casey, 35, with an address at an apartment at Rockspring House, Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, was charged with assault causing harm to the other man, who is aged around 30, at St Patrick’s Street on October 8.

There was no bail application today and the accused was remanded in custody by Judge Olann Kelleher for one week on the understanding that there would be a bail application on that occasion.

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands. It was reported that he was fortunate to have survived as he suffered a severed artery during the attack.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on Thursday that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s St.

Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre.

They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.