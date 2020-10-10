Two arrests as Dublin protests clash outside Dáil

Two people have been arrested during protests in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The arrests came as Gardaí were forced to intervene when two large groups with opposing views gathered in the city from around lunchtime.

There was a full Garda operation in place ahead of the planned protests with up to 100 Garda personnel and the National Public Order Unit supported by the Garda Dog and Mounted Units.

The two groups began to assemble in the Molesworth Street/Kildare Street and St Stephen's Green areas from around 12.30pm.

Gardaí were forced to intervene on a number of occasions throughout the afternoon to keep the two sides apart and to maintain public safety.

The groups dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested for Public Order offences during the course of the afternoon.

An investigation is underway focused on the organisers of both protests.