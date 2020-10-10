Two arrests as Dublin protests clash outside Dáil

Two arrests as Dublin protests clash outside Dáil

A counter-demonstrator during an anti-lockdown protest outside Leinster House, Dublin today.

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 18:28
Michelle McGlynn

Two people have been arrested during protests in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The arrests came as Gardaí were forced to intervene when two large groups with opposing views gathered in the city from around lunchtime.

There was a full Garda operation in place ahead of the planned protests with up to 100 Garda personnel and the National Public Order Unit supported by the Garda Dog and Mounted Units.

The two groups began to assemble in the Molesworth Street/Kildare Street and St Stephen's Green areas from around 12.30pm.

Gardaí were forced to intervene on a number of occasions throughout the afternoon to keep the two sides apart and to maintain public safety.

The groups dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested for Public Order offences during the course of the afternoon.

An investigation is underway focused on the organisers of both protests.

Read More

Just 10% take up cervical check invitation since screening restarted

More in this section

Garda stock Cork Gardaí arrest man for suspected pension fraud of over €500,000
Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period  Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period 
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Bail denied to man charged with €40k cannabis haul in Cork
#covid-19protest

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices