Cigarettes, tobacco, and car seized 

Revenue detector dogs were to the fore as 196,000 cigarettes, 150 kilograms of tobacco, and a car were seized following a search of a number of properties in the Finglas area of North Dublin on Wednesday.

Gus and Kelly, the two customs dogs in question, aided officers in the seizure of the Richmond, Excellence, and NZ brand cigarettes, and the Flandria and Virginia tobacco.

The find has an estimated retail value of €220,000, representing a potential loss to the State of €178,000m, a Revenue spokesperson said.

Nearly €30,000 in cash was also recovered.