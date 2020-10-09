Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period 

Man arrested in Cork for €500k pension fraud over a 30-year period 

The alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 19:19

Gardaí have arrested a man for suspected pension fraud amounting to more than €500,000 over a 30-year period.

As part of a joint investigation between An Garda Síochána and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Cork city.

Gardaí and investigators from DEASP later carried out a search at a house in Cork where they seized €9,800 in cash.

The alleged pension fraud has been taking place since 1987 with over €500,000 being claimed.

The man is currently detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station today, Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan said: "Gardaí and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have a long standing relationship which aims to target those who attempt to defraud the state."

Read More

Covid-19: 107 new cases in Cork, more than 600 nationally

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Bail denied to man charged with €40k cannabis haul in Cork
Gavel, scales of justice and law books High Court defers judgment on treatment of catastrophically injured boy to hear more evidence
PATRICK DUFFY Man 'exposed to toxic chemicals in home insulation' had 'raw, irritated voice box', court hears

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 13
  • 22
  • 44
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices