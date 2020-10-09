Covid-19: 107 new cases in Cork, more than 600 nationally

There has been a 41% increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Cork with 107 new positive tests reported.

A further 617 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths have been recorded in Ireland per the latest evening update from the National Public Health Emergency Team, bringing the total in the country to 40,703 cases and 1,821 deaths since the beginning of the crisis.

The latest figures show that the situation in the Republic is continuing to deteriorate, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said, with an additional 32 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

"Do your part"

Eight new intensive care admissions have been noted meanwhile, on par with the highest levels of that metric seen at the height of the crisis last April.

“It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now,” Dr Holohan said.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease.”

Dublin and Cork led the list of new cases, with 132 in the capital, up from the 91 reported on Thursday, and the aforementioned 107 in Cork, up from 76 the day before.

Some 42 cases were reported in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway, and the remaining 274 split across 21 counties.