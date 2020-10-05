Gardaí commence operation targeting wintertime burglaries, urge public to be vigilant

Gardaí are urging the public to be more vigilant and to take further steps to protect homes and properties from burglaries during the winter months.

They say that, while the overall number of burglaries reported so far this year have fallen significantly as a result of lockdown restrictions, wintertime usually sees the number increase.

Gardaí have commenced the winter phase of 'Operation Thor' last week. The operation will continue until the end of March next year.

Operation Thor is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

Gardaí say that, as a direct result of the operation, property-related crime has declined significantly.

According to new data released from the gardaí, an average of 11,592 burglaries were reported in the six month periods from October to March in each of the years from 2011 to 2015.

This has dropped to an average of 6,980 since the end of 2015 - a decrease of 39.8%.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that An Garda Síochána were "determined to impact on the activities of criminals involved in this type of crime."

International evidence suggests that due to the seasonal nature of burglaries, there can often be a 20% increase in this form of crime during the winter months when daylight hours are at the lowest level.

Gardaí say burglaries most often occur between the hours of 4pm to 9pm - with 42.4% of all burglaries occurring within this period, and that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are the most likely days for burglaries to occur.

They say that from March to August this year, mostly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 43.1% fewer residential burglaries reported compared to the same period in 2019.

Gardaí say during the Operation Thor Winter Phase they plan to increase their visibility, conduct regular checkpoints, and target burglary 'hot-spots'.

They are also seeking to increase community education and awarness around burglaries.

They say that some of the steps the public can take to ensure homes are properly protected include:

Turn on some lights;

Use timer switches;

Lock all doors and windows;

Use an alarm;

Store keys away from windows;

Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house;