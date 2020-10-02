Man charged in connection with state's biggest ever seizure of cash

A middle-aged man has been charged in connection with the seizure of almost €3.7 million in cash in counties Kerry and Laois.

It represents the biggest ever amount of cash seized by gardaí probing criminal activity in the history of the State.

Darren Hoey of Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois, appeared before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court in North Cork.

The 46-year-old was charged with two counts contrary to the Criminal Justice-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act of 2010.

Mr Hoey is charged with engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €3 million in cash, at Farranstack, Lisselton, Co Kerry on September 30.

The charge was brought contrary to Section 7 (1) A of the Criminal Justice-Money Laundering Act.

Mr Hoey was also charged with a second charge of engaging in the possession of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €694,845 in cash, at Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co Laois on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Liam Brennan of the Garda National Drug and Organised Crime Unit gave evidence of arrest, caution and caution in the case.

He told Judge Brian Sheridan that Mr Hoey made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution at Tralee Garda Station in Co Kerry.

Solicitor, Kieran O'Keeffe, representing Mr Hoey told the court that there would be no bail application at this juncture.

He said that his client was reserving his position with regard to making an application for free legal aid at a later date.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan said that Gardaí were applying for Mr Hoey to be remanded in custody to appear again before Tralee District Court next week.

Judge Sheridan granted the order and remanded the defendant in custody to Cork Prison to appear in court again on October 7 in Tralee.

Mr Hoey, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and grey runners, did not speak during the brief hearing other than to confirm his identity. Security was tight for the hearing of the case.