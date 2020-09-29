Teen threatened to 'burn alive' and rape woman

A youth has pleaded guilty to threatening to "burn alive" and rape a mother and also sexually assault her young daughter in Dublin.

The 16-year-old boy, who is in care, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with two counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm in April.

Noting a guilty plea has been entered, Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in continuing custody pending sentence and for a probation report to be prepared. The case resumes in October.

Earlier, Garda Eoin Morrison told the court the teenager had been living at a care home in Dublin which was close to the home of the woman and her child.

He said the woman and her daughter were in fear for their safety and were traumatised after the boy “made threats of murder, rape and sexual assault”.

Garda Morrison told the court the boy threatened to burn the mother alive and rape her. The court heard the teen said he would sexually assault her daughter whom he had wrongly thought was aged four or five.

The teenager made admissions to gardaí about the threats. The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, made threats of strangulation, beating and sexual assault against her child, the court heard.

He also threw items at their home to harass the family.

The youth told them he would wrap a bag around the daughter’s neck and “throw her around like a rag doll”. It was alleged he told gardaí he would act out the threats and he wanted the victims to feel threatened.

The youth twice replied “go fuck yourself” when charged.

The Children’s Court heard the boy had struggled with mental health issues for which he had been prescribed antipsychotic medication.

The teen’s bail support worker had said the teenager recently moved from his home to reside in emergency accommodation. During this time he had not been getting his correct medication.

His social worker said the teen’s recent placement in emergency accommodation was not suitable. Due to his behaviour, however, 15 residential care homes, as well as foster placements, would not accept him.

He lost bail after he was later spotted hanging around the area where the woman and her family lived.