Dublin body-builder spared sentence for supplying dangerous banned steroid

A Dublin body-builder has been spared a sentence and a criminal conviction because of health problems after he admitted illegally supplying steroids and other medication.

Peter Gibson, 51, admitted unlawfully supplying or placing on the market steroids, slimming products, and erectile dysfunction medicine.

He also pleaded guilty to impeding the investigation.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) carried out surveillance followed by a search at his home, Dublin District Court heard.

Earlier, Judge Anthony Halpin had asked for the Probation Service to assess Gibson’s suitability for 140 hours’ community service in lieu of a four-month sentence.

However, he noted today that the accused could not do community service because of on-going health problems.

He was left in a difficult position and it was a serious case but it was unfair Gibson could not do community service, he said.

Finalising the case, he said he was giving Gibson a chance as he applied the Probation of Offenders Act.

HPRA enforcement officer Alan Smullen had told the court that 2,487 tablets, 250 vials, 467 capsules, and 28 sachets were recovered at Gibson's rented apartment on October 25, 2018.

The value of the products seized was estimated to be €7,300, he said.

Gibson pleaded guilty to seven charges while a further five were withdrawn.

Prosecuting solicitor Ronan O’Neill had said the case involved keeping for supply and unlawfully placing the products on the market.

He also provided the court with an expert report on risks associated.

The offences were contrary to the Irish Medicines Board Act.

HPRA officer Alan Smullen told the court there had been "a lengthy investigation" and surveillance.

After Gibson was identified as a supplier of anabolic steroids, his home was searched on October 25, 2018. A warrant had been granted by the district court.

There were three types of steroids, as well as a Viagra-like medication and slimming medication.

Gibson’s mobile phone was detained, however, it was PIN protected and he failed to provide the number when requested.

Mr Smullen said Gibson was not a medical professional or a pharmacist.

The products carried “significant” health risks to members of the public, the court was told.

The slimming medication had been the subject of a ban by the World Health Organisations 2010 following a number of deaths, the court was told.

Pleading for leniency, defence barrister Seosaimhin Ni Chathasaigh told Judge Halpin that Gibson allowed access to his flat after his door had been damaged. He let the inspectors and gardaí in a window.

He refused to divulge the PIN to his phone because it contained personal messages to family members, counsel said.

Gibson had worked most of his adult life in the UK in property maintenance, bus driving and he had run a London security firm.

He became interested in body-building and started taking steroids.

However, in 2013 he suffered an illness and the steroids also gave relief to the symptoms.

The court heard he was unemployed and currently in receipt of Jobseeker’s Allowance.

The offences can carry fines of up to €4,000 per charge as a well as a one-year sentence.

The HPRA, formerly known as Irish Medicines Board, is the State agency tasked to protect and enhance public and animal health by regulating medicines, medical devices and other health products.