Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a vehicle and ammunition following a chase on foot.

At around 6pm yesterday evening, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan, County Dublin.

The two male occupants reversed at high speed in an attempt to flee the scene.

They then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. They were chased by officers and arrested near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan.

A sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized from the vehicle. They have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The two men, aged in their twenties and thirties, are currently being held at Swords and Balbriggan Garda Stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Investigations are ongoing.

The arrests were as a result of an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Balbriggan Detective Unit as part of Drogheda's Operation Stratus.