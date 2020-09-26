Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase

Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase

Gardaí seized a sawn off Beretta shot gun and siz shotgun cartridges. Picture: Garda Info Twitter 

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 13:15 PM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized a vehicle and ammunition following a chase on foot.

At around 6pm yesterday evening, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan, County Dublin. 

The two male occupants reversed at high speed in an attempt to flee the scene. 

They then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. They were chased by officers and arrested near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan. 

A sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized from the vehicle. They have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The two men, aged in their twenties and thirties, are currently being held at Swords and Balbriggan Garda Stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Investigations are ongoing. 

The arrests were as a result of an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Balbriggan Detective Unit as part of Drogheda's Operation Stratus.

Read More

Donegal hotel offers rooms for €2 as county get to grips with level 3 restrictions

More in this section

Garda stock Teenagers assaulted by three men in suspected hate crime
Nearly €750,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin and Wicklow Nearly €750,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin and Wicklow
Ryanair baggage handler 'expected to be blamed' for injury on duty, court hears Ryanair baggage handler 'expected to be blamed' for injury on duty, court hears
#gardaíammunitiondublindrogheda

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices