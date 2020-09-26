Donegal hotel offers rooms for €2 as county get to grips with level 3 restrictions

A Donegal hotel is offering rooms for €2 per person sharing this weekend.

In a post on its Facebook page, Beach Hotel Downings wrote that it is open to residents of the hotel and up to 15 non-residents outside. The "one time only offer" is available this weekend, following the announcement that Donegal would join Dublin on level three of the Living with Covid plan.

In the comments, Beach Hotel Downings said the offer is "aimed to local people in the area".

"No one will be using the rooms. It is merely a method to allow people to become a resident for a maximum period of 1 hour 45 minutes so they can avail of our dining and beverage services."

The hotel will be closed from Monday until further notice. It wrote: "This was merely a way to recoup our costs from stock ordered for the full house of residents that cancelled on Friday evening. The usual controlled Covid-19 social distancing restrictions apply."

At midnight on Thursday, level three restrictions were introduced following a high incidence rate in the county.

Social gatherings such as Communions, weddings, birthday parties and other family events have been blamed for a large number of the cases there.

Gardaí are conducting a series of checkpoints throughout the county to ensure the guidelines are being adhered to and they have coordinated an effort with the PSNI to oversee checkpoints across the border.

Of the 326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday, 22 were in Donegal.